Rapper Kevin Gates is still teasing online for his leaked explicit tape

Earlier this week, Kevin Gates was in the headlines when it was revealed that an s * x tape was circulating on the internet, which many fans believed included him and another woman who was not his wife.

So far, it hasn't been confirmed if it was actually Kevin on the tape, but many people on social media sincerely believe it was him. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Kevin has a reputation for boasting about his sexual exploits in many of his songs, however fans were disappointed to see his alleged performance.

Kevin regularly talks about what he and his wife are doing in the bedroom, including all the unconventional things they enjoy doing together. That said, when the explicit tape leaked online, Twitter and IG users were disappointed, to say the least.

Also, as noted above, Gates was not with his wife, Dreka, on the tape, so people online are convinced that their marriage is about to end. So far, neither side has commented on the tape or its relationship, making it unclear whether the reports are in vain.

On the contrary, Gates and Dreka have completely ignored the rumors and have since continued with their usual lives. Dreka, for example, has not posted a word about it on her social media, nor has Kevin, who has been busy promoting her Vice series and posting motivational quotes.

Regardless of the authenticity of the tape, comments on his new IG video included plenty of criticism of his alleged performance, plus questions about whether it was him or not. One person wrote: "so you don't go to the tape."

Another hinted that it was important to talk about what was happening on the tape because clearly there is something wrong with his bedroom set.

Ad

All that said, the vast majority of people online seem confused as to why Kevin hasn't said anything about it. At some point, Dreka and Gates will probably comment on the tape, but for now, it's nothing but silence.



Post views:

0 0