Rapper Gunna denies being a snitch

Rapper Gunna sat down for a virtual interview with The Breakfast Club, where he addressed claims that he was previously a snitch.

Last year, he was accused of being an informant after he allegedly appeared in an episode of Crimestoppers.

"Man, I don't know what the hell it's about. Man, Crime Stopper, where? I'll never stop a crime. Never," he said.

Gunna says that although it was him in the clip featured on the show, he was never filmed to appear on the show.

