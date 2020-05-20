Rapper Gunna denies being a snitch

Rapper Gunna sat down for a virtual interview with The Breakfast Club, where he addressed claims that he was previously a snitch.

Last year, he was accused of being an informant after he allegedly appeared in an episode of Crimestoppers.

"Man, I don't know what the hell it's about. Man, Crime Stopper, where? I'll never stop a crime. Never," he said.

Gunna says that although it was him in the clip featured on the show, he was never filmed to appear on the show.

"Yes, that's me, but that was not in Crime Stoppers," explained Gunna. "I don't know what the hell the n * ggas are thinking because I wasn't in any case or anything. So a * gga even said like, 'You got into …' Who? I was never in no case ".

In the clip, he talks about a case his cousin caught and addresses the stigma surrounding the snitch. The clip is from 2010.

You can check it out below.