The Queen's Birthday Honors List, which acknowledges the accomplishments of a wide range of UK figures, has been postponed since its traditional June date this year due to the coronavirus.

The awards, ranging from chivalry to MBE, were slated to be awarded on the birthday of the 94-year-old royalty on the second Saturday in June (her & # 39; official & # 39; birthday, not her actual birthday, which she recently celebrated on 21 April), which this year falls on June 12.

Instead, they will now be delayed until fall, according to BBC journalist Lizo Mzimba, who took to Twitter to state that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had confirmed the news in a statement to Parliament. "The list and future lists will include people who will be recognized for Covid-19 related efforts," he wrote. British newspaper The Mirror also confirmed the prime minister's statement, reporting that he said the list should be published "at the appropriate time."

At last year's birthday honors, award-winning notable entertainment figures included actor Simon Russell Beale (gentleman), actor Olivia Coleman (CBE), Blue Planet producer Alistair Fothergill (OBE) and actor Cush Jumbo (OBE).

Recent bookmaker favorites for future gentleman titles include soccer star and now MLS franchise owner David Beckham, Bond actor Daniel Craig and Oscar winner The favorite star Olivia Colman, though they will have to wait a bit longer to see if they will benefit from a ceremonial sword strike by Su Maj this year.

Today, however, he was given a knighthood, with a special award given to Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who has made headlines in raising nearly $ 40 million for the UK National Health Service during the COVI-19 crisis completing laps of his garden.