Prototype vaccines protect monkeys from coronavirus

Scientists are already testing coronavirus vaccines in people, but initial trials are designed to determine safety, not how well a vaccine works. Research published Wednesday provides information on what a vaccine must do to be effective and how to measure it.
"For me, this is compelling that a vaccine is possible," said Dr. Nelson Michael, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the Walter Reed Army Research Institute.
Scientists participate in a global fight to create a vaccine against the new coronavirus. More than one hundred research projects have been launched; Early human safety tests were initiated or completed in nine of them.
Then larger trials will follow to determine if these candidate vaccines are not only safe, but effective. But those results will not come in months.
Meanwhile, Dr. Dan Barouch, a virologist at the Beth Israel Deacons Medical Center in Boston, and his colleagues have begun a series of monkey experiments to gain a broader picture of how coronaviruses affect monkeys and whether vaccines could combat pathogens. Their report was published in Science.
Scientists began by studying whether monkeys become immune to the virus after becoming ill. The team infected nine unvaccinated rhesus macaques with the new coronavirus.
The monkeys developed symptoms that resembled a moderate case of Covid-19, including inflammation in the lungs that led to pneumonia. The monkeys recovered after a few days, and Dr. Barouch and his colleagues discovered that the animals had started producing antibodies against the coronavirus.
Some of them turned out to be so-called neutralizing antibodies, meaning that they prevented the virus from entering cells and reproducing.
Thirty-five days after inoculating the monkeys, the researchers carried out a "new challenge,quot; by spraying a second dose of the coronavirus into the animals' noses.
The monkeys produced a wave of neutralizing protective antibodies. The coronavirus briefly managed to establish a small infection in the monkey's nose, but was soon eliminated.
These results do not necessarily mean that humans also develop strong and lasting immunity to the coronavirus. Still, Dr. Barouch and others found the research encouraging.
"If we did the new study and it didn't work, the implication would be that the entire vaccine effort would fail," he said. "That would have been very, very bad news for seven billion people."
In a separate experiment, Dr. Barouch and colleagues tested prototype vaccines on rhesus macaques. Each monkey received fragments of DNA, which its cells turned into viral proteins designed to train the immune system to recognize the virus.
Both macaques and humans produce neutralizing antibodies against coronaviruses that target one particular part: a protein that covers the virus's surface, called the spike protein.
Most coronavirus vaccines are designed to convince the immune system to produce antibodies that bind to the spike protein and destroy the virus. Dr. Barouch and his colleagues tested six variations.
The researchers administered each vaccine to four or five monkeys. They allowed the monkeys to develop an immune response for three weeks and then sprayed viruses on their noses.
Some of the vaccines only provided partial protection. The virus was not completely eliminated from the animals' lungs or noses, although the levels were lower than in unvaccinated monkeys.
But other vaccines worked better. The one that worked best trained the immune system to recognize and attack all of the coronavirus spike protein. In eight monkeys, the researchers were unable to detect the virus at all.
"I think overall this will look like very good news for the vaccine effort," said Dr. Barouch. "This increases our optimism that a vaccine for Covid-19 will be possible."
Florian Krammer, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York who was not involved in the study, said the levels of antibodies observed in the monkeys were promising.
"This is something that would protect you from disease," he said. "It is not perfect, but you certainly see protection."
Two vaccine teams, one at the University of Oxford and one at the China-based Sinovac company, have tested vaccines on rhesus macaques. This month they reported that their vaccines also offered protection to animals.
The new study provides a deeper insight into how vaccines protect monkeys and perhaps humans one day.
Along with neutralizing antibodies, the immune system has an enormous arsenal of weapons that it can deploy against pathogens. Some immune cells can recognize infected cells and destroy them, for example.
Dr. Barouch and colleagues found a strong connection between neutralizing antibodies and how well a vaccine worked: the vaccines that gave monkeys stronger protection produced more neutralizing antibodies.
Pamela Bjorkman, a structural biologist at Caltech who was not involved in the study, said this correlation gave her more confidence in Dr. Barouch's findings. "I think that is really reassuring," he said.
Dr. Michael said that link could help scientists conduct safety tests on humans. They may be able to get some early clues as to whether the vaccines are effective.
When a new vaccine is tested, the first round of trials is designed to see if it is safe. Only then do researchers move on to larger trials to determine if the vaccine really protects against disease.
Vaccine designers often test different doses in a safety trial, looking for the lowest dose that provides the most protection. Dr. Barouch's study suggests that measuring neutralizing antibodies may indicate whether a dose will be powerful enough to provide protection.
Malcolm Martin, a virologist at the National Institutes of Health who was not involved in the study, cautioned that monkeys are different from humans in important ways.
The unvaccinated monkeys in this study did not develop any of the severe symptoms that some people have after a coronavirus infection. "It looks like they caught a cold," said Dr. Martin.
Lisa Tostanoski, a postdoctoral fellow working with Dr. Barouch and co-author of the new study, noted that the study only provides insight into how the vaccine works three weeks after the injection.
He noted that vaccines may be able to defend monkeys for many years, or protection may fade much earlier.
The duration of immunity to the coronavirus can determine whether people will need a single vaccine or more. People may need boosters from time to time to speed up their defenses again and keep the pandemic at bay.
"Every three years is thinkable," said Dr. Krammer. "That doesn't mean that a vaccine doesn't work."