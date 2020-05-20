"Prohibited" Memorial Day Holidays, Los Angeles County Director of Health Warns – Up News Info

With a minor heat wave expected to hit the area over the long Memorial Day weekend, Los Angeles County director of public health Barbara Ferrer tried to remind residents that restrictions still exist.

"We are approaching a festive weekend, and I want to encourage everyone to take time and celebrate with confidence," said Dr. Ferrer. “Many of our beautiful outdoor spaces are open, and we can enjoy them while practicing physical distancing. We can also enjoy our beautiful weather in our own neighborhoods and our own backyards. ”

"I want to remind people that meetings and events of any kind are not allowed," said the director. "Unfortunately, there have been recent parties and gatherings that resulted in a number of newly infected people."

"Being together from a distance is currently our new normal," he emphasized.

Following Ferrer's comments, the County Department of Public Health tweeted an update that included the following warning:

“While many outdoor spaces are open, public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single family unit are not allowed. Everyone must follow the protocols for distancing and infection control. ”

This occurs a day after Malibu residents reported large-scale violations of the county's imposed beach restrictions over the weekend.

"Seventy to ninety percent" of those in Zuma Beach were not wearing masks, said Malibu-based journalist and manager of KBUU radio station Hans Laetz. The doors to the local beaches were "open", parking nightmares abounded, and people threw loud parties at night to watch the bioluminescence in the waves.