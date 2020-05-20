Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears in Nick Jonas' latest song until we meet again

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were married in a massive ceremony in Jodhpur in 2018. Since then, the couple have been losing goals with each outing together. Priyanka and Nick never fail to impress their fans. Nick recently released his latest track until we meet again during the finale of The Voice and the video for the song came as a surprise. Priyanka made a special appearance in the video and is seen kissing her husband in the short part. The song has already created quite a stir online and is sure to become a blockbuster soon.

Nick and Priyanka team up once again in a music video that has excited their fans and we also give them the go-ahead.

Keep the porridge flowing Nickyanka!