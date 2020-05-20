Presley Gerber has just added another tattoo to his growing collection

Presley GerberThe tattoo collection continues to grow.

The 20-year-old model and famous son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Lately it has been in the headlines of his body ink. On Tuesday night, he showed an apparently new addition: a barbed wire tattoo on his hand along the underside of his knuckles. Gerber Accredited Tattoo Artist Rafael Valdez for art, which links other tattoos on Gerber's left hand, including a cannabis leaf and "LUCK,quot; spelled out on four of his fingers.

Just days earlier, he posted a photo posted to Instagram with his shirt open, revealing the giant numbers "310," a California area code, on his stomach. "& # 39; Beach boy, Malibu ratchet & # 39; – @ schwayze," captioned the photo, quoting the lyrics to "Sway."

In February, the catwalk star made headlines when he revealed a new tattoo on his face of the word "misunderstood,quot; on his cheek. As for the reason behind the eyebrow-raising ink, it was self-explanatory.