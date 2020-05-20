President Trump threatens funds for Michigan after absentee vote – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning threatening money for relief from the coronavirus for Michigan.

Trump said the state sent absentee ballots to 7.7 million voters.

Michigan submitted requests for absentee ballots.

"Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people before the primary and general elections," Trump tweeted Wednesday. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a dishonest secretary of state. I will request to delay funding to Michigan if they want to continue on this path of electoral fraud, ”Trump said.

Trump also tagged his acting budget director, chief of staff, and the Treasury Department in Wednesday's tweet.

It is unclear whether the president can withhold aid money for the state or what steps he could take to delay the funds.

The state spent $ 4.5 million in federal funds to send absentee ballot requests to the 7.7 million registered voters in Michigan.

