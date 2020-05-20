Political commentator Karine Jean-Pierre joins Joe Biden campaign – Up News Info

Karine Jean-Pierre has joined Joe Biden's presidential campaign as senior adviser after serving as MoveOn.org's director of public affairs and as a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC.

The networks said Jean-Pierre is no longer a contributor after her new campaign post, where she will focus on engagement with communities, including African American voters and women.

"I am delighted to announce that I will join Biden's campaign as senior advisor," she wrote on Twitter. "This is the most important general election in generations and I couldn't sit down for this election."

MoveOn said a leave of absence will be taken to join the top leadership of the Biden campaign. "A great sign about the direction of the campaign, ”said the organization on Twitter. Jean-Pierre is the author of Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America. She was also deputy campaign manager for Martin O’Malley's 2016 presidential nomination, served in the Obama White House as regional political director in the office of political affairs, and worked on Obama's presidential campaigns in 2012 and 2008.

In June, at a MoveOn forum, a protester stormed the stage while Jean-Pierre spoke to Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), and then ran for president. The man took Harris's microphone, but Jean-Pierre stepped between him and the candidate before security escorted him.

"It was a terrifying moment," said Jean-Pierre later. "At the time, I wasn't thinking that." She said she was thinking about the Virginia Beach shooting massacre and the rise of white supremacist hate crimes. "I was thinking, what's going on? And I just acted, "she said.