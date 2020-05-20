Police officer texted owner to contact suspect in Arbery shooting to help with potential intruders – Up News Info Tampa

(CNN) – A text message obtained by CNN shows that a Glynn County police officer told the owner of a house under construction near Brunswick that he could contact Gregory McMichael for help with potential intruders seen in a surveillance video .

Months later, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, would be arrested in the February 23 fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, who was running through the neighborhood and, according to attorneys for the family of Arbery, seen in surveillance footage from The Property that day.

Elizabeth Graddy, attorney for home owner Larry English, said the text exchange occurred on December 20, 2019. In it, English sends a video clip of his surveillance camera to the police officer. The officer responded and told English that one of English's neighbors is Gregory McMichael, a retired police officer and retired investigator at the local district attorney's office.

McMichael "said please call him day or night when he has camera action," the officer wrote in his text message in English.

CNN has contacted the Glynn County Police Department for comment, but has received no response.

McMichael and his son, the alleged shooter, were arrested on May 7 and charged with serious murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death.

Elder McMichael's attorneys said in a statement Friday that his client "did not commit murder," noting that he has been charged as part of the crime. Lawyers, Frank and Laura Hogue, said they are aware of "several other critically important events,quot; that represent "a very different narrative,quot; for the murder.

Travis McMichael's attorneys made similar comments Thursday, saying "he had been vilified before his voice could be heard."

"The truth in this case will exonerate Travis," the statement said.

Arbery was running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick on February 23 when he was followed by the McMichaels and was fatally shot, according to a Glynn County police report.

Gregory McMichael told police after the shooting that he and his son chased Arbery because they thought he looked like a suspect in a series of recent robberies, according to the report. A fight ensued between Arbery and Travis McMichael, who was armed with a shotgun, according to the report and a video that appears to show the incident. Arbery was shot three times, including two in the chest, according to an autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

There were no reported robberies in more than seven weeks before Arbery's death, and there was only one report of theft after a gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle outside the McMichaels home, police said.

The two men were arrested two days after the 36-second video was released, sparking widespread outrage that the suspects, who are white, had not been arrested more than two months after Arbery, an African American, was killed. .

Video clips show other people on the property

Surveillance video from English's construction site on February 23 appears to show Arbery minutes before he was killed. The images seem to show him looking around but not touching anything and eventually walking away.

Earlier this week, English said he never accused Arbery of wrongdoing.

"I don't want it turned off, misused, and misinterpreted to make people think I accused Mr. Arbery of theft or robbery, because I never did," English told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night.

When English saw the clip, Arbery was already dead, according to Graddy, English's attorney.

Multiple security video clips obtained by CNN show unidentified people on other occasions entering English's house, which was under construction.

In a February 11 video, another person is seen in the home. A person who called 911 who identified himself as Travis McMichael that day said he saw a man enter the home, according to a Glynn County police report.

English told CNN that he was unable to identify the person in the Feb. 11 footage and said he did not report the incident to police.

In a statement to CNN on Friday, Graddy said the man in the Feb. 11 video appears to be the same man filmed at the home last fall and Dec. 17. She said the man may have entered the house through water, adding that there are water sources both behind and in front of the house. In the Dec. 17 footage, the man is seen cleaning his mouth and "what sounds like water can be heard,quot; before running away, Graddy said in a statement.

Arbery's parents' attorneys said they have reviewed several surveillance videos posted by English's attorney. They confirmed that Ahmaud Arbery appeared in one video, but could not confirm that he appeared in the others.

The lawyers' statement said there were often people on the construction site both day and night, but "Ahmaud Arbery appears to be the only one presumed to be a criminal."

