Police ask for help finding the driver who hit and killed a woman on the Dallas sidewalk – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Almost a month has passed since someone came to the Dallas sidewalk and beat and killed a 51-year-old woman. As the police continue to search for a suspect, they now ask the public for help.

The fatal accident occurred on April 28, in the 3800 block of Rugged Drive, near Bishop Dunn High School in Oak Cliff.

It was just before 9:00 p.m. When police say the suspect went off the road, he drove onto the sidewalk and hit the victim.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene in what could be a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this fatal blow is asked to the Dallas police at 214-671-0015.

Crime Stoppers also offers a $ 5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.