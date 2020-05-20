Police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting of roommate in Antioch – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his roommate in Antioch on Monday morning, police said.

Marc Siegel is in custody at the Martinez County Jail on $ 2 million bail on suspicion of killing 43-year-old Michael Moreno in a reported shooting around 8:30 am Monday at a home in the block 1900 from Iron Peak Court, according to police.

Officers responded and found Moreno, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moreno was a military veteran who ran the family gym of the California Combat Academy in Pittsburg. Several people wrote on social media this week crying over his death.

"This man is a war hero. A teacher. A leader and coach. A friend. This cannot be, "wrote one person on Facebook.

Siegel has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and his indictment is scheduled for Thursday morning, district attorney spokesman Scott Alonso said.