People criticize Cameron Dallas' Broadway voices on TikTok and now, it's a meme

Well, in January, he got the role of Aaron Samuels in the Bad Girls musical after Kyle Selig said goodbye.
Since then, his voice for the show began to go viral on TikTok and Twitter. Let's say that people are not impressed with your singing:
"Tina Fey messed us up,quot;, a Bad Girls the music fan account captioned this video.
People on Twitter echoed his statement:
Also, the whole moment finally became a meme:
It is impossible to confirm, but it seems that Cameron, who has always had a good sense of humor, took the meme / criticism calmly. He tweeted this video of people saying "It is what it is."
And a laughing emoji. Good for him.
What do you think of the cast, the memes and the whole situation? Let me know in the comments below!
