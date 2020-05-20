Orange County Seeks Governor's Approval to Accelerate Reopening Plan – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Orange County Board of Supervisors is seeking the governor's approval to expedite its reopening. If they get away with it, the county could move to phase three of the state's reopening plan this weekend.

"I am very optimistic that we will be able to open the weekend," said Supervisor Don Wagner.

The board is pushing for Orange County restaurants to open their seats on the outdoor patio for Memorial Day.

"We are much better today than we were two weeks ago when the governor first said we were weeks and weeks away from reopening," Wagner said. "We are making substantial progress."

Supervisors are urging county health officials to present business reopening plans this week.

Oscar Carillo, owner of a wine bar in Huntington Beach, said he can't wait.

"That would absolutely help," said Carillo. "Every little business around here could use their sidewalk and patios outside."

Rick Fagnetti, owner of an O.C. surf shop echoed Wagner's sentiment that the numbers speak for themselves.

"The numbers are low, especially here in Orange County," he said. "It's about time to open it. That's what I said!"

Orange County health officials reported an additional 75 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 4,500. The county also reported that the death toll remained unchanged at 88.

Health Officer Nichole Quick previously said that the county's numbers remain low and that the hospitalization rate is less than 5 percent, meeting two of Newsom's guidelines to relax the restrictions.

Even entrepreneurs who ask to reopen expect clear guidelines on how to do it safely.

"We want to open as badly as the others, in a way that we are all going to feel safe," Carillo said.

In addition to restaurants, the board hopes to obtain permission to reopen shopping malls and other retail businesses.