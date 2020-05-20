On-site sale at Alternative Apparel offers you a 40% discount on eco-friendly fashions

40% sale on the entire site The | Alternative clothing The | Use C ode 40 friend

If you are familiar with alternative Clothes you know they put ecological practices First. Your designs They are classic and comfortable. Y T hey fight for sustainability . From now until May 25 take a 40% discount on all your order with code 40 FRIEND. This includes items in the sale section.

One of their best sellers is the baseball jerseys and there are some in the sale section You can't get it for just $ 15. I'm not sure why, but I think this j the suit is super cute And you can get it with a 50% discount on the original price. Lots of bags, sunglasses, and jewelry. they are in this deal too. The company is also running a two for a sale on selected sweatshirts and t-shirts. But there are many styles and accessories. both in the men's and women's sections to choose.

Free shipping on orders over $ 65 . Discounts to run until May 25.