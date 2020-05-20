Ohio state should return to soccer business on June 8, but AD Gene Smith still unsure about fall schedule

Many questions were posed to Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith during nearly 50 minutes of teleconferencing interaction with the media covering college sports, and the only thing that was obvious at all times was this: He doesn't have all the answers . No one does.

If you were to try to claim that you knew, today, exactly what to expect regarding the return of college sports in the 2020-21 academic year, you might well have a different answer for tomorrow.

However, Smith was able to explain why he believes it is logical for Buckeyes soccer players to return to training on campus on June 8, now that the NCAA Division I Council, according to Yahoo! Sports has voted to allow voluntary activity in that sport and men's and women's basketball early next month.

Smith explained that there are already a lot of players present in Columbus, with more planning to arrive in June as they signed home leases that begin at that time. He argued that there could be more security in training players on campus, the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and the Schumaker, than if it were left in public gyms and the like.

"We will have limited access to those facilities," said Smith. “Student athletes will have to register. They will go through protocols, not tests, temperature controls and things of that nature. We will have all the hygiene and sanitation requirements. Basically the x number of players will work – nine or 10 – and they will disappear, and the room will be cleaned. Then another nine or ten will come in and work, and then the room will be cleaned.

“We believe that between the two facilities for one day we can approach 50 athletes. … And then we have one more step with the institution, where we are waiting for the final approval for access. "

Smith said the Hayes Center is a 15,000-square-foot facility, so preventing athletes from having excessive contact while training would not be a problem.

This is about all the certainty that there is in college athletics right now. Smith was asked about many possibilities and scenarios, but all he has right now is his confidence that final decisions on issues such as the structure and timing of the 2020 college football season should not be made until early July. .

"We need not to rush this," said Smith. "I know everyone is eager to do that. But we need to have the opportunity for our medical experts to continue collecting data, to see how our human behavior responds to the reopening environment across the country. We must take into account not only Ohio, but all other states. "

Other items Smith addressed:

– Will some teams start their seasons if all Big Ten teams are unable to do so? "The perfect scenario, obviously, is that we have a national solution where there is some consistency," said Smith. "I think it's better, of course, if we have all 14 teams playing. We haven't discussed that as ADs, yet. Personally, I think it could be resolved if someone is deprived of their rights, for whatever reason, we should be able to find a way not to penalize all schools.

“We should have as much flexibility as possible to mitigate damage to individual schools based on where they are located. … It's very early. Everything is so speculative right now. There is an attempt to make sure that we have a national solution and that there is coherence. ”

– How would OSU deal with the eventuality of an athlete in training contracting the coronavirus? "We feel pretty safe through our symptom control and hygiene implementations, we should be fine," said Smith. "Now obviously if someone gets sick we turn to our medical staff. And they will give us guidance on what to do next. They might decide that we should shut it down. We have to trust them. "

– How comfortable is it that soccer games can be played safely in the fall? "I'm still not 100 percent comfortable. That's one of the things with this process, they constantly educate you: about the virus, the disease … about different tactics you can use from a security point of view," said Smith. "I am hopefully cautiously optimistic that I will reach the 100 percent comfort level, but I am not there yet."

– What is the chance that athletes will be required to compete while wearing medical masks? "I think that is not realistic," Smith said. "I think if someone tells us it has to happen, in my opinion, based on what I learned, we will not play."