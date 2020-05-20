Oakland Refuses to Pay Coliseum Rent Due to COVID-19 Closure – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The Oakland Athletics, which have had their 2020 season sidelined by Major League Baseball and Alameda County COVID-19 closings, have told Oakland Coliseum officials that they will not pay the rent until start the season.

Henry Gardner, the acting head of the Colosseum Authority, told the East Bay Times that the Athletics had informed him that they "could not pay,quot; the annual rent due April 1.

In a statement to KPIX 5, team officials said the reason behind their refusal to pay the rent was quite simple. They cannot use the facility under the current Alameda County shelter in order.

"The Joint Powers Authority (which runs the Colosseum) has been unable to make the Colosseum available for use by the A's," the statement said. "A's look up when the City and County feel it is safe to lift the current directives, and A's have access to the facilities to play."

Under a license agreement with the JPA, the team can face fines for nonpayment.

Even when the games return to the Colosseum, they are likely to be played for at least the first few weeks with no fans in the stands. Also missing is Stomper, the A's beloved pet. MLB officials have banned all pets.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg among the changes the league is debating.

With showers in baseball stadiums discouraged and players possibly arriving in uniform, as they did when they were teenagers. Team personnel will be prohibited from eating in restaurants on road trips.

Traditional lineup card swapping would be eliminated, along with crashing all five, hitting fists, and beating boys and girls, according to a 67-page draft of the 2020 Operations Manual proposed by Major League Baseball. A copy was sent to teams on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press. The guidelines, first reported by The Athletic, are subject to negotiation with the players' association.

Teams will be allowed to have 50 players each under the plan, and the active number for each game will still be negotiated.

Spitting along with pitchers of water and the use of saunas, steam baths, swimming pools and cryotherapy chambers are prohibited. Hitting in indoor cages is discouraged, batting gloves are encouraged.

Batting practice pitchers must wear disinfected skins and phones after each use. Players cannot touch their faces to signal, and they are not allowed to lick their fingers. Teams are encouraged to hold outdoor meetings, players separate.

Teams were asked to respond with their suggested contribution by May 22. The protocols were drafted by MLB Senior Vice Presidents Patrick Houlihan, Bryan Seeley, and Chris Young, and Vice President Jon Coyles. Young is a former pitcher who retired after the 2017 season.

The protocols include details about the tests for team personnel, which are divided into three levels. All others cannot enter clubhouses, canoes, and the field.

Seats in empty spots near the bench must be used to maintain distance, according to the diagrams in the manual, and the starting pitcher the next day cannot sit on the bench. Everyone must keep their distance during "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; and "God Bless America,quot;

Players are encouraged to retreat several steps from the base runner between throws. First and third base coaches must not approach base runners or umpires, and players must not socialize with their opponents.

Managers and coaches must wear masks while in shelters. All traveling party, including players, must wear personal protective equipment while traveling on buses and flights. Restaurants are off-limits on the road, including hotels, as are the hotel's fitness centers.

