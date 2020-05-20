Oakland lawmakers put Youth School Board vote on November vote – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland teens are one step closer to voting in school board elections following the City Council decision Tuesday to put the idea on the November ballot.

Members of the city council voted unanimously for the idea, and if voters approve of it, 16- and 17-year-olds will have the right to vote for school board directors.

The change would make Oakland the sixth city in the country to lower the voting age to 16 in some way. Berkeley is one of six, and San Francisco is considering a similar idea.

It was the action of youth leaders in Los Angeles recently that inspired Oakland youth to start working on the idea, said Lukas Brekke-Miesner with Oakland Kids First, a group that provides voice and power to youth in schools.

When Oakland youth learned that youth in Los Angeles were exploring the idea of ​​youth voting in school board elections, they asked, "Could we do that here?" Brekke-Miesner said.

Oakland's youth went a step further by bringing the idea to the members of the city council.

If youth convince enough voters to vote for the charter amendment, the earliest youth would vote in school board elections is 2022.

