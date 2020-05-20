North Texas Domestic Death Toll Rises – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Proponents estimate that there have been at least eight deaths in eight weeks linked to domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Christian Morales, 27, was arrested after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend.

Just two days earlier, a 9-year-old girl and her mother were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

And last month, police say Joseph Suddeth, a 62-year-old man from Arlington, killed his wife and fled to Temple, Texas.

Advocates like Kathryn Jacob, who is president and CEO of SafeHaven of Tarrant County, said the numbers are "very high."

"We have already exceeded our 2019 number," he said.

In the past week, SafeHaven has seen a 33% increase in calls to its hotline.

In Dallas, DPD responded to about 918 domestic violence calls in February, more than 1,169 in March and more than 1,200 in April.

Dallas Police Department Lt. Pollyanna Ashford said the triggers are many.

“One of the others received the phone and saw evidence of infidelity. We are seeing a lot of that. There may be some child custody issues or underlying reasons, "he said.

Arlington Police have seen a similar trend with a 15% increase in domestic violence calls.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline found that 10% of callers specifically mentioned the pandemic as a reason for their situation.

And Jacob says there will be even more.

“As we move forward and the stressors become more frequent; substance abuse, pregnancy … we will see an increase in domestic violence in our communities, "she said.

So, Jacob said that it is important to control family and friends, especially now.

Anyone facing domestic violence can call SafeHaven at 1-877-701-7233 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.