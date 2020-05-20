Normal People Producers Demand Removal of Pornhub Sex Scene Compilation

Screenshot : Hulu

If you remove everything uncomfortable throat clearing, crying and Hulu's incredibly poor communication skills Normal peopleWhat are you staying with Sex. Obviously. Lots and lots of sex.

So It was only a matter of time before someone cut all sad dressed parts of the series and put the rest on Pornhub, saving viewers from the tedium of fast-forwarding through all those death scenes Marianne looking at insects in the grass and Connell struggling to form complete sentences. But n Now the show's producers have demanded that Pornhub remove the 22-minute sex comp, which I honestly thought would be longer. Did they include the part where Connell is playing rugby in his little shorts? Because that should definitely count .

According to Variety,

Ed Guiney, executive producer of "Normal People" and co-founder of Element Pictures, tells Variety: "We are greatly disappointed that excerpts from the 'Normal People' series have been used in this way. It is a violation of copyright and, most importantly, it is deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the team broader creative. " Guiney added: "We have taken the appropriate steps to demand that the content be removed from the platform with immediate effect."

Pornhub did as instructed and removed the video from the site, saying that "Pornhub fully complies with the law. We honor all copyright requests and as soon as we become aware of such videos on our site, we remove them. "

Variety He notes that the build is still available on many other sites, if it makes sense to search. Otherwise, just do what the rest of us do and jerk off to the crying scenes. , like a normal person.