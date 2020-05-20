Noah Cyrus imagines the death of Earth in the music video & # 39; The End of Everything & # 39;

Teaming up with filmmaker John Boswell for the time-lapse promotion, the singer of & # 39; Make Me (Cry) & # 39; It reminds fans to make the most of every last second they have together.

Noah Cyrus is taking fans on a time lapse trip in a new video for "The End of Everything". On Tuesday, May 19, the "Make Me (Cry)" singer released a beautiful image for the title track of her recently released EP, featuring the return of Earth that concludes with the eventual demise of the universe.

In an Instagram post accompanying the promotion, the 20-year-old said she teamed up with filmmaker John Boswell for it after taking inspiration from her "Timelapse of the Future" video. She explained, "I also had the pleasure of working with him on this. I never felt more inspired to go and write a song based on an image."

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus She went on to thank fellow songwriter PJ Harding, aka THIEF, for helping her write the song. "@thiefofficial is the only person I know who could connect with me at the level it takes to write a song like this. (Pj, I love you very much, thanks for being my musical rock hahaha)," he said.

Noah went on to share the meaning behind the song itself. "The problems that seemed big became small. Your pain will not last forever. Your fears will not last forever. Mother Earth will not last forever. All those you love will die but darling", that's all , don't cry, "she wrote. "TIME WILL BE SIGNIFICANT. We have to make the most of every last second we have together. We love and appreciate, especially now more than ever."

Near the end of her post, ex-girlfriend of Lil xan thanked her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, for being "a great inspiration behind this song". She added: "I just want you to know that I never take a moment with you guys for granted. I love you both so much that it makes me sad but it's also so beautiful that the love we have has to end. You never will. But you will by nature. I love you until the end of everything and back. "

John, who directed the music video, also took it to his Instagram account to praise Noah. "She captured this song more elegantly in 3 minutes than I did in 30," he shared. "We worked together to create a short custom version of my original piece to fit the song, which is eerily beautiful, just like the rest of their EP of the same name. Thank you Noah and his team for making me part of it. "

Noah's EP "The End of Everything" was released last Friday, May 15.