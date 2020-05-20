No injury after multiple shots at the hotel – Up News Info Detroit

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Roseville Police Department detectives are conducting interviews to determine what led to multiple shots being fired at a hotel.

Police say it appears that no one was injured, but several vehicles were hit.

It happened on Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express located at 30300 Gratiot Avenue.

Police said upon arrival that officers found evidence that multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.

Officers also obtained descriptions of the people and vehicles that were involved, and with the help of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Fraser's Department of Public Safety, additional information was developed.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information, they are asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

