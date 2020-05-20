Nimrat Kaur talks about the lessons he learned from Irrfan Khan

Nimrat Kaur rose to fame with his stellar performance in The Lunchbox opposite the late Irrfan Khan. The film recently celebrated its seventh anniversary since its screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2013.
Going down the memory path, Nimrat recalled some beautiful moments with his co-stars Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a recent interview with an online portal. She claimed that the screening of The Lunchbox at Cannes was one of the most important events in her life. Nimrat also remembered that it was crazy and had to be changed into a random room with the help of people who had come with the production.
Recalling his co-star Irrfan, Nimrat spoke of a beautiful moment the two shared where the late actor gave the actress a life lesson. She said, "At the end of that day, once we were done with the red carpet, I had taken off my shoes because my feet hurt. With so much to do, I forgot to eat. I was really tired and couldn't." Don't drive the day. We were resting and relaxing in a cafe. I was sitting with Irrfan and I told him my head was spinning and I didn't think I could handle what was going on. I asked him how he manages it. Irrfan laughed and said, "It just absorbs all the good things because everything is limited and the good things don't happen very often. When it does happen, just make sure you enjoy it to the fullest. Never waste any time every time you're having a good time."
Good advice!
