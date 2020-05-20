Nimrat Kaur talks about the lessons he learned from Irrfan Khan

Nimrat Kaur rose to fame with his stellar performance in The Lunchbox opposite the late Irrfan Khan. The film recently celebrated its seventh anniversary since its screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2013.

Going down the memory path, Nimrat recalled some beautiful moments with his co-stars Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a recent interview with an online portal. She claimed that the screening of The Lunchbox at Cannes was one of the most important events in her life. Nimrat also remembered that it was crazy and had to be changed into a random room with the help of people who had come with the production.