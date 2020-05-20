Nikki Bella wants to freeze her eggs … without Artem Chigvintsev

A continuous fight.

Nikki Bella and Artem ChigvintsevThe fight to come to terms on big decisions like moving in together and whether or not they're ready for the kids has been well documented this season of Total fine, and in this exclusive clip from tomorrow's episode, they're still dealing with the last one.

The focus of the conversation this time has to do with Nikki's recent visit to her OBGYN, who told her that she needs to have a baby or freeze her eggs as soon as possible.

"So, I was thinking about the last few days …" says Nikki, when Artem steps in telling him that this is a great decision. "No, no, I know. I felt like I needed to think about it. myself."

Artem replies, "Oh, so you don't want me to get involved in that?"

Nikki tries to clarify, explaining that while she wants him to be involved, she ultimately feels that it would be better if she just frozen her eggs.

"I'm not going to make embryos, so I'm not going to make my eggs and your sperm combined and freeze them," he tells Artem. "I'm just freezing my eggs … mine."