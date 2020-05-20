Nikki Bella wants to freeze her eggs … without Artem Chigvintsev

A continuous fight.
Nikki Bella and Artem ChigvintsevThe fight to come to terms on big decisions like moving in together and whether or not they're ready for the kids has been well documented this season of Total fine, and in this exclusive clip from tomorrow's episode, they're still dealing with the last one.
The focus of the conversation this time has to do with Nikki's recent visit to her OBGYN, who told her that she needs to have a baby or freeze her eggs as soon as possible.
"So, I was thinking about the last few days …" says Nikki, when Artem steps in telling him that this is a great decision. "No, no, I know. I felt like I needed to think about it. myself."
Artem replies, "Oh, so you don't want me to get involved in that?"
Nikki tries to clarify, explaining that while she wants him to be involved, she ultimately feels that it would be better if she just frozen her eggs.
"I'm not going to make embryos, so I'm not going to make my eggs and your sperm combined and freeze them," he tells Artem. "I'm just freezing my eggs … mine."
"And, the reason is, why?" Artem asks.
Nikki brings up the fact that they are not married, causing Artem to ask if Nikki's decision is based on a recommendation from her OBGYN, or if she made up her mind.
"I mean, the doctor suggested that it is obviously best to freeze embryos," says Nikki. "But it's us always having, like, a kid out there. Don't you think it's fast?"
Artem is clearly not on the same page.
"Well, does it matter what my thoughts are?" she asks Nikki. "Because it seems like you already know what you're doing."
He expands on how he feels in a confessional and reiterates that "it is such an important decision."
"Why not (freeze) the embryos that would be our children? Where did that decision come from?" he tells the Total fine cameras "Being in the unknown makes you feel that you are not part of this relationship in the capacity that you think you are."
