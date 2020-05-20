Nick Cordero's wife Amanda says things are not going well right now in the midst of their COVID-19 battle

If you've been following Amanda Kloots' Instagram page, you would know that Nick Cordero has really been fighting in his fight against COVID-19. Mr. Cordero, the Broadway star, has been in the hospital for months after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, the virus especially hit the actor, which even led to the need for an amputation. In other words, Nick's leg was removed.

As previously reported, Amanda said in her GI that doctors recommended removing her leg due to complications from the blood-clotting medication. With all that said, in recent weeks, Amanda has remained optimistic and it seemed like Nick was going to get over it.

On Wednesday, Kloots was back on Instagram to ask fans and followers for "mega prayers,quot; during this difficult time. The star said the actor's recovery has gone astray. In a video of his car, Kloots commented, "Nick had a bad morning."

She said the situation was getting worse right now, and she took it upon herself to ask fans for their support. "This is not how this story ends," Amanda said in the video before saying the virus would not end her life.

On Tuesday, the Kloots IG update was much more positive, indicating that his right lung was slowly improving. She said that for the past two days, it looked much clearer. Last week, Kloots revealed that Cordero had been awakened from his medically induced coma.

Regarding last week's report that Nick was improving, Kloots said on his IG account that while she was celebrating small victories here and there, she was still not "out of the woods."

As previously reported, Nick was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles, California in late March for what was initially considered pneumonia. The first COVID-19 test was negative, but the next test was positive.

The past seven weeks have seen the aforementioned amputation and also the use of a temporary pacemaker.



