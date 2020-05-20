NFL player sues United Airlines for alleged sexual assault in flight

An NFL player is suing United Airlines for an alleged sexual assault that occurred on a flight from Los Angeles, California to Newark, New Jersey in February.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the anonymous athlete and another male passenger filed the lawsuit against the airline in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. In court documents, the NFL player alleges that he was sexually assaulted and harassed throughout the flight, despite requesting help from two flight attendants.

Her alleged experience with the passenger began when they boarded the plane and she took her window seat in the same row as the two John Doe. When boarding, the men claim that she began to harass the athlete and seemed to disagree with the wearing of a mask. "Assailant started hitting John Doe 1's arm and elbowed him. Assailant approached John Doe 1 and told him that he was 'scary', ordered him to move forward and use air in the in front of the plane because he was sick. " NBC reports.

The men also suggested that the woman was under the influence of prescription drugs when they saw her taking pills and noted that she appeared "disheveled and unbalanced."