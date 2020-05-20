NFL player sues United Airlines for alleged sexual assault in flight

An NFL player is suing United Airlines for an alleged sexual assault that occurred on a flight from Los Angeles, California to Newark, New Jersey in February.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the anonymous athlete and another male passenger filed the lawsuit against the airline in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. In court documents, the NFL player alleges that he was sexually assaulted and harassed throughout the flight, despite requesting help from two flight attendants.
Her alleged experience with the passenger began when they boarded the plane and she took her window seat in the same row as the two John Doe. When boarding, the men claim that she began to harass the athlete and seemed to disagree with the wearing of a mask. "Assailant started hitting John Doe 1's arm and elbowed him. Assailant approached John Doe 1 and told him that he was 'scary', ordered him to move forward and use air in the in front of the plane because he was sick. " NBC reports.
The men also suggested that the woman was under the influence of prescription drugs when they saw her taking pills and noted that she appeared "disheveled and unbalanced."
Later in the flight, the men claim that she began "groping,quot; for the athlete, who was in the middle seat. In response, the soccer player "patiently pleaded with an assailant to stop and removed his hand,quot; from the knee.
Additionally, John Doe 2 asked a flight attendant for help on two separate occasions, but was ignored.
Both men say the passenger was only asked to stop when they told a second flight attendant.
After this, the woman allegedly placed her hand on the soccer player's penis, at which point she left her seat to ask for help again.
The other anonymous man claims that she then moved into the athlete's half-empty seat and palpated her genital region.
Eventually, the athlete returned with a stewardess and the assailant was transferred to an empty row, as they claim he was still being disruptive.
The two men are suing United Airlines for damages because they allege that the company refused to reveal the names of the stewardesses and the passenger. "This is a matter of responsibility – not just United, but also the assailant," said the men's attorney. "Those who have a duty to others should be held accountable for their failures in fulfilling their responsibilities. Those who report assaults should not be ignored, but believed, their claims investigated, and appropriate action taken where warranted."
In a statement to E! News, United Airlines stated, "The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority. In this case, the customer involved was moved to a different seat. Because the litigation is pending, we cannot provide further comment."