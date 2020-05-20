The NFL announced new policies Tuesday to increase job opportunities and advancement for minorities and women.

The team's owners approved changes to the Rooney Rule, which has now been extended. All teams are now required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach jobs; at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator vacancies; and at least one minority candidate from outside the organization for soccer operations or general manager positions.

MORE: Who is Katie Sowers? Meet the 49ers assistant

"The NFL is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, which I believe is critical to our continued success," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"While we have seen positive progress in our coaching ranks over the years aided by the Rooney Rule, we recognize, after the past two seasons, that we can and should do more. The policy changes made today are bold and demonstrate our property's commitment to increasing diversity in leadership positions throughout the league. "

In the past two seasons, only two of the 13 open head coach positions were filled by minorities. Currently in the NFL there are only four minority coaches and two general managers.

%MINIFYHTMLc1672e6a6b25de9bea230f4add75665d17%%MINIFYHTMLc1672e6a6b25de9bea230f4add75665d18%

The league also announced that NFL teams can no longer prevent assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator jobs with other clubs. The teams can still avoid an interview if they believe it is not for a "good faith,quot; position, and Goodell will determine any clarification on what is considered a "good faith,quot; position.

"We believe these new policies demonstrate the NFL owners' commitment to diversity, fairness, and inclusion in the NFL," said Art Rooney II, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and chairman of the league's labor diversity committee.

"The development of youth coaches and executives is key to our future. These steps will ensure that the soccer coach and staff have a fair and equal opportunity to advance our soccer operations.

"We have also taken important steps to ensure that our headquarters, which represent our clubs in many different ways, reflect the true diversity of our fans and of our country."

While the league is taking steps to increase diversity, the owners came up with one of the most controversial proposals, which would have rewarded teams that hired minority coaches or general managers with better draft picks.