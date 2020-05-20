New Jersey Lighthouse Film Festival to Move Forward with Drive-In Format – Up News Info

The twelfth edition of the Lighthouse International Film Festival on Long Beach Island, New Jersey will not be canceled despite current challenges surrounding the coronavirus blockade.

Instead, the organizers have chosen to delay the event for two weeks to new dates, from June 16 to 20, and use movie theaters to carry out their screenings.

Theaters in the USA USA They will remain dark for a while yet (at least until the end of June or July for the vast majority), but socially estranged autoconexes are doing business, and more are emerging across the country.

The delay of the festival will allow the team to implement updated security measures so that they can carry out the events in accordance with public health guidelines. Clearly, none of your typical networking events or parties will take place this year.

However, organizers continue to promise a rich new movie schedule. The lineup has yet to be released, and there are likely to be some loopholes due to a lack of Tribeca or SXSW festivals this year, which typically provide titles after their world premieres. The festival will announce its full lineup later this month.

“Although COVID-19 put our daily lives on hold, it also closed the window to the alternative universe of imagination, creation and art that is cinema. The Lighthouse International Film Festival is here to reopen this window on the big screen, as part of LBI's rejuvenation, "said LIFF Executive Director Amir Bogen." While the option of driving is being discussed at various festivals in Everyone, LIFF is ready to lead the way and make it happen for the incredible LBI community and our fabulous filmmakers. "