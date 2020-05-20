New Galaxy Note 20 leak sheds light on Samsung's next-generation phablet: BGR

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 will arrive later this year.

According to reports, Samsung's next-generation phablet will ship with a 108-megapixel trigger and an improved ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The entry-level Galaxy Note 20 will not ship with a 120Hz display.

Samsung later this summer will officially unveil its Galaxy Note 20 line, the company's new generation in its popular phablet. If the name is putting you off, that's perfectly understandable since Samsung, similar to what it did with its Galaxy S series, is jumping from Note 10 to Note 20. Though it's purely a marketing gimmick, the new naming scheme It does add a little more excitement to a product line that has become a little predictable in recent years.

Now, Samsung, in stark contrast to Apple, apparently does nothing to prevent product details from leaking. As a result, we generally know everything there is to know about a new Samsung product weeks, if not months, ahead of time. That said, we've already seen a series of Galaxy Note 20 leaks in recent weeks.

The most recent Galaxy Note 20 leak, courtesy of Android CentralIt provides us with some new data on the specs and features we can expect to see on the large smartphone.

From the start, there have been rumors that the top-of-the-line Galaxy Note 20 model will feature a 120Hz display. If this sounds familiar to you, it's because Apple's iPhone 12 Pro models will likely feature similar display technology.

As for other details, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. While Samsung's first ultrasonic fingerprint sensor left a lot to be desired, we can expect to see some significant performance and reliability improvements thanks to a larger sensor.

Regarding battery capacity, the report notes:

According to the new report, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have an identical 4,500 mAh capacity battery like the Galaxy S20 Plus. If the information turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus may be on par or even slightly better than the S20 Ultra in terms of actual battery life, thanks to its variable "LTPO,quot; refresh rate display.

As for Galaxy Note 20 cameras, the perforated camera will stay where it is and the device is likely to ship with a 108 megapixel camera on the back:

Galaxy Note20 + will continue to use 108mp HM1, but will add a new sensor to help focus and completely resolve the focus problem. – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

As for performance, benchmarks for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ were leaked early last month. As we noted at the time, the Note 20+ "will defeat most other Android headsets, but it may still pale in comparison to the benchmark scores for Apple's still-unreleased A14 processor that will power the upcoming iPhone 12."

Assuming there are no coronavirus-related delays, it stands to reason that the Galaxy Note 20 will be available for purchase sometime in August or September this year.

