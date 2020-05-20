New Colorado PPE Market Aimed at Helping Businesses Restart

A volunteer-led initiative will offer companies a place to buy personal protective equipment, such as masks, at a price as reasonable as they are likely to get during a pandemic.

Energize Colorado, a nonprofit organization started by some of the private sector volunteers in Governor Jared Polis' COVID-19 workforce, opened its online market for protective gear about two weeks ago. So far, they have received more than 400 orders.

Other volunteers from the business community are available as mentors for things like dealing with mental health in the workplace and staying afloat during an economic downturn, said Brad Feld, president of Energize Colorado. They also have templates for different types of companies to help figure out how they can implement social distancing.

"The best source of help, in those settings, is often their peers," he said.

Noel Ginsburg, an entrepreneur and member of the governor's task force focused on finding protective equipment suppliers, said some companies, such as small hospitals, are struggling to get enough equipment because they don't place orders large enough to interest consumers. suppliers, while other companies never needed masks or gloves until now.

"Almost any business that is going to reopen is going to need (personal protective equipment)," he said.

Healthcare providers have first priority, but almost any business can place an order, Ginsburg said. They don't allow resale purchases, and will review unusually large orders to avoid shipping to buyers who may be involved in the price increase, he said.

"We don't want to support in any way the kind of speculation that is going on," he said.

The prices of the masks and some other equipment are still high, although they are starting to drop slowly as Chinese manufacturers increase capacity, Ginsburg said. Prices should continue to drop, unless there is another outbreak, or the Chinese government restricts exports in response to Washington's heated rhetoric, he said.

The masks are "dropping from exorbitant and ridiculous prices to less exorbitant," he said.

Ginsburg said he and a fellow volunteer examine foreign suppliers, and Colorado State University analyzes samples of mask suppliers. Colorado companies are supplying hand sanitizer and face shields, he said.

Much of the administrative work was done by volunteers, and an interest-free loan from the Colorado Health Foundation allowed them to buy enough equipment to start completing orders, Ginsburg said. Once they have sold the equipment, they will pay the base. The goal is not to make a profit, so customers only pay for the cost of the equipment itself and for moving it, he said.

The market is not intended to be a long-term option, Ginsburg said. Once companies can buy the equipment they need through traditional channels, the market will close, he said.

"We will provide it as long as necessary," he said.