NeNe Leakes teases his future at The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Alexa, play Mariah Carey"Obsessed,quot;.

On Wednesday, NeNe leaks practically stopped by Daily pop and open to E! Erin lim about the drama he faced during The Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting. Bravolebrity not only explained why she left twice during the virtual recording, but also shed some shade on her co-stars' obsession with her.

To begin with, NeNe alleged that the other housewives had "twisted,quot; their old friend. Yovanna Momplaisirthe brain since "they wanted her to turn against me,quot;. Therefore, he refused to be in front of the camera with his now enemy.

"The whole meeting was about me! I was there from the moment it started until an hour and a half before it ended." Joy alum cleared E !. "It just shows that, without me, they can only talk about me."

Regarding her breaking point during filming, NeNe said she was "drilled,quot; with questions for three hours. According to the reality TV veteran, upon her return, she asked Andy Cohen if there was someone else I had questions for.