NeNe Leakes teases his future at The Real Housewives of Atlanta

On Wednesday, NeNe leaks practically stopped by Daily pop and open to E! Erin lim about the drama he faced during The Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting. Bravolebrity not only explained why she left twice during the virtual recording, but also shed some shade on her co-stars' obsession with her.
To begin with, NeNe alleged that the other housewives had "twisted,quot; their old friend. Yovanna Momplaisirthe brain since "they wanted her to turn against me,quot;. Therefore, he refused to be in front of the camera with his now enemy.
"The whole meeting was about me! I was there from the moment it started until an hour and a half before it ended." Joy alum cleared E !. "It just shows that, without me, they can only talk about me."
Regarding her breaking point during filming, NeNe said she was "drilled,quot; with questions for three hours. According to the reality TV veteran, upon her return, she asked Andy Cohen if there was someone else I had questions for.
"Well, as these girls like to say, I'm not in every episode. So why would the whole meeting be questions for me?" She continued. "When I came back this season, I did everything I said I would do. I said I would apologize, I said I would spread olive branches and build relationships, and I did all of those things."
Rather than being applauded for all of this, NeNe stated that they "only despised her for everything." Specifically, NeNe was frustrated with the criticism surrounding her rekindled friendship with Porsha Williams.
"You cannot win in this situation," NeNe broadcast.
Looking at his drama with Kandi Burruss, the 52-year-old businessman theorized that the Xscape alum has a "need to be number one,quot;.
"I was here first! This is a house NeNe Leakes built," he joked. "And so she has to be number two. In fact, she's number three, because Porsha will be number two."
As NeNe has faced so much drama with her co-stars, Erin asked if the television personality plans to return to RHOA.
"I don't know. I never know, I quit every week," NeNe shared. "It is a very difficult show to do. I personally feel that the show has become very unpleasant."
Without confirming his departure, NeNe commented that he would have to "speak to my team."
Part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta The Season 12 reunion airs on Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. in Bravo!
