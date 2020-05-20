NeNe Leakes shares a tour of Casa Leakes – Welcome to his famous wardrobe!

NeNe Leakes shared a video on his social media account in which he is in his famous closet that triggered so much drama over time. NeNe also made sure to share an important message for her IG fans, and also invited people to watch the entire YouTube video.

Check out NeNe's IG post below.

Fans are wild with excitement when they see a brief tour of some parts of NeNe's house.

‘Go see my latest YouTube! MEETING TOMORROW when I was told to wear something other than WHITE #smh #sabotaging #thethreat #lifeofnene I can't wait for you to see the cameras in my house, "NeNe captioned her IG post.

Marlo Hampton skipped the comments and said, "Can I get 5 minutes in the closet to collect as many pieces as I can?"

A follower said: Finalmente Finally, look in that closet! I've been waiting forever, "and someone else posted this message:" Baby, it looks like you won't be on the show next season. Please do not go. The show is boring without you. "

Another follower said, ‘Now that's a closet for everything you think you want to do in your own damn closet. I am trying to have these problems. Lmao. "

Someone else also spoke about NeNe and said: ‘Of all the celebrities who turn to YouTube during this pandemic, NeNe is one of the only ones that I faithfully see and enjoy. I've always been a fan, but after seeing her on Angela Ye lip service, it made her feel so much more realistic and cool. I enjoy your posting and opinions. "

One person said to the RHOA star: ‘Nene, you looked great in white with the girls, but I loved that the black looked better. It really didn't matter what you were wearing, you're always styling. Best wishes to you, I really hope this franchise values ​​you as much as your fans. I tell everyone that there is only one baby and your humor is in line with Lucille Ball lol ".

Someone else wrote: Chica Girl first that snatched face without makeup! Secondly, I appreciate this behind the scenes view of what was happening that day when they were trying to annoy you! "

What do you think of NeNe's wardrobe?



