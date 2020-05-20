Home Local News Nearly 1,300 Coloradons have died with COVID-19 in their systems as testing...

Nearly 1,300 Coloradons have died with COVID-19 in their systems as testing progresses

Matilda Coleman
On Wednesday, Colorado health officials reported that 1,299 people died with COVID-19 in their systems, and that death certificate data shows that 1,001 deaths were due to the virus.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment renewed the way it reports deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths in which the person had contracted the virus, as well as the number of deaths that they can be directly attributed to COVID-19.

There have been 3,990 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in early March, although only 463 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, state data shows. Hospitalization data was not released Wednesday afternoon. At least 43 people since Monday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

In addition, as of Tuesday, 358 critical care ventilators were used across the state, compared with 463 a month ago, according to state data.

Nearly 22,800 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is closer to 167,000.

Authorities recorded 4,453 tests Tuesday when the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate, 78.2 tests per 100,000 people per day, has improved dramatically since the start of the pandemic, but is still about half the daily number of 152 per 100,000 that health experts say is necessary to monitor the outbreak. in a safe way.

