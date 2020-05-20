NCAA to lift moratorium on soccer and basketball training – Up News Info

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to lift a moratorium on the voluntary trainings of soccer and basketball players beginning June 1, as increasing numbers of college leaders expressed confidence that fall sports they will somehow be possible despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision clears the way for athletes' individual workouts, primarily on their own, subject to safety and health protocols decided by their schools or local health officials.

NCAA officials said the trainings could continue as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed. The status of voluntary training for other sports will be determined later.

"We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best possible decisions for student soccer and basketball athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework," said Athletic Director and President of the Penn Council, M. Grace Calhoun, in a statement. . "Allowing voluntary sports activity recognizes that the reopening of our campuses will be an individual decision but must be based on the advice of medical experts."

From Notre Dame to LSU and more, several schools have announced plans to reopen the campuses for the fall semester and conferences have begun to establish plans on how to play soccer amid the pandemic. The latest came this week with the Florida state system announcing plans for its 12 schools and more than 420,000 students.

Many questions remain, including specific security protocols and whether fans would be allowed if the games continue.

Ohio state athletic director Gene Smith said in a conference call Wednesday that he believes the Buckeyes could safely play at home with 20,000 to 30,000 fans at their 105,000-seat stadium.

"I think we can get there," said Smith.

Smith said he had not yet figured out how those 20,000 to 30,000 viewers would be chosen. He said that masks and other precautions would be required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Smith added that Ohio State is set to open the 15,000-square-foot Woody Hayes Athletic Center for athletes beginning June 8 if the NCAA allows it. About 10 players at a time would be allowed to exercise on a staggered schedule with social distance and other hygiene precautions. Some coaches returned to the complex on a limited basis this week.

Other schools are also looking for ways to conduct training as safely as possible.

Middle Tennessee athletic director Chris Massaro said his school plans to take players' temperatures daily and make sure they are wearing masks. Massaro has even discussed moving some teams from the weight room to the Red Floyd stadium concourse to make sure workouts allow for social distancing.

"We are a little bit like guinea pigs," said Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill. "We are the ones who return first, soccer will return first in the whole country." Therefore, we must ensure that we are doing our part so that there is no setback, and it will compel all of us to shop and do our best to keep everyone else healthy and safe. "

Presidents of Miami and Notre Dame said in separate interviews that they expect the soccer season to play.

Notre Dame, Fr. John Jenkins told MSNBC that he hopes to be clear on how, or if, the football season may occur in the coming weeks.

"The team itself, I think we can handle it," said Jenkins. “So the question is the people in the stands. We have a stadium for 85,000 people. Can we take 85,000 people there? It will be a great challenge to do that. But could we get a smaller number: 10,000, 15,000, 20,000? I do not know."

Miami President Julio Frenk told CNN he hopes hurricanes can play this fall and that safety is the top priority.

"They will probably play in empty stadiums, like many other sports," said Frenk.

Scott Woodward, director of athletics for national champion advocate LSU, said his school was preparing to welcome its athletes after the closing of the Southeast Conference athletics facility to students is scheduled to end May 31.

LSU will offer online summer classes and has no plans to reopen its campus to the general student population until at least the fall semester.

The Division I Council also approved a series of exemptions that included a suspension of the minimum soccer attendance required for members of the Football Bowl Branch for two years.

Most athletic departments need the income generated by soccer to finance their other sports. Hundreds of schools are recovering financially from the effects of the pandemic. Athletics departments, particularly in smaller schools and in Division II, have already scaled back a number of sports.

The NCAA this week reduced the minimum and maximum number of games that Division II schools must play in all sports next year. The measure includes a 33% reduction in the minimum number of games required for sponsorship and championship qualification in most sports.

Under the plan, D-II schools must play at least five games of soccer to maintain NCAA sponsorship and at least seven games to be eligible for playoff consideration. The maximum number of games allowed is 10.

The requirements would return to normal in 2021-22.