NATO seeks ideas from new companies to process radar data – Upnews Info

NATO announced that the Communications and Information Agency (NCI) is seeking ideas from startups, inventors, and innovators for new technologies to process radar data and give the Alliance a clearer picture of activities in our skies.

Through the challenge, the NCI Agency aims to incentivize innovations that could be extended to the NATO environment. New companies and small and medium-sized enterprises from the 30 NATO nations are especially encouraged to apply.

"We are excited to try this new way of providing tangible solutions to NATO's problems," said Dr. Michael Street, Head of Innovation and Data Science at the NCI Agency. "The Defense Innovation Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to show users directly how their innovative technology solution could improve this aspect of radar performance."

The goal of the challenge is to improve distributed radar data processing, and the goal is to ensure that NATO air operations can take advantage of the latest technologies available in the defense sector and beyond. The most promising launches could have access to funding and could be integrated into NATO systems in the next 12 months.

Solutions can use artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, or other technologies. "We are looking for ideas with the potential to make a radical change in our ability to detect and understand activity in NATO airspace," said Dr. Michael Street, Head of Innovation and Data Science at the NCI Agency.

The application deadline is June 15, 2020. The most innovative, practical and cost-effective solutions will be evaluated in a virtual presentation session in late summer. The selection board will include NATO-wide air command and control, radar, and data science experts from AFWERX, an innovation-focused United States Air Force organization that is the NCI Agency's partner in this challenge.

This is the fifth Defense Innovation Challenge organized by the NCI Agency, and a part of the Agency's efforts to provide concrete and innovative solutions to NATO's technological challenges and needs.