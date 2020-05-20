NASCAR Race Weather: Will the rain on Darlington's forecast delay Wednesday's Cup race?

Imagine: NASCAR finds a way to return to racing after a two-month hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, and Mother Nature finds a way to ruin the fun.

According to the weather forecast for the Darlington, South Carolina area, on Wednesday night, the second race in NASCAR's 2020 reopening plan might not be as successful as the first. The fact that NASCAR has already changed the start time for the Cup Series race on Wednesday night tells us everything we need to know about how it feels about the threat of rain.

Wednesday night's race at Darlington, the second Cup event in the span of four days on the same track on NASCAR's modified 2020 schedule, was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. But because there is a high probability of rain in the Darlington area on Wednesday night, NASCAR changed the race start time to 6 p.m. ET. The race needs to reach only the midpoint (lap 114) to be considered official.

Below are the details of the weather forecast that prompted NASCAR to change the start time of Darlington's race on Wednesday night.

NASCAR race weather forecast for Darlington

According to weather.com, there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation in the Darlington, South Carolina area on Wednesday night. Thunderstorms are "probable,quot; with the potential for heavy rain. The National Weather Service has a flash flood watch in effect for the Darlington area through Thursday.

Here you can find a live weather radar for Darlington, S.C.

That's why NASCAR has already moved the race start time on Wednesday night to 6 p.m. ET after originally scheduling the event for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Some have wondered why NASCAR won't move the start of Wednesday's race to an even earlier time. Like Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports Explain, the "selection process at this time is five hours for officials, road staff and pit crews." The new 6 p.m. ET start time is as soon as NASCAR can start a race that was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Well aware of the threat of rain in Darlington on Wednesday, NASCAR has allegedly at 7pm. ET start time on Thursday in case you need to postpone the race on Wednesday night. Of course, the weather forecast in Darlington on Thursday is equally bleak, with an 80 percent change of rain during the day and a 50 percent chance of rain at night.

It is unclear if NASCAR can attempt to squeeze in a Darlington Cup race on Friday if necessary. The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race, is still scheduled just a couple of days later, on Sunday, May 24.

The NASCAR Xfinity race that was scheduled for Tuesday night in Darlington has been rescheduled for Thursday noon ET due to rain.