NASCAR Darlington lineup: start order, pole for unrated Toyota 500

After two months off the track, the NASCAR Cup Series finally returned on Sunday afternoon, a welcome sight for racing fans across the United States.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag at The Real Heroes 400, an event that took place without a fan at Darlington Raceway. Drivers will remain in the 1,366-mile oval for the Toyota 500 on Wednesday night (6 p.m. ET, FS1), which will also include only essential personnel.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

There were some initial concerns about how NASCAR could operate amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but the teams didn't encounter much trouble in their first race without fans outside of general discomfort.

"On the way to the race track, I'm like, 'Man, this could be a complete mess trying to hit the track when I get there,'" said Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers ( via Fox Sports). "I hit the track and everything is absolutely perfect.

"Upon arrival, the way it operated off the driveway, the amount of detail there was in all of that, I was a bit surprised."

It is far from an ideal setting, but NASCAR is back. Which drivers will be ready to handle the quick change?

Who won pole for the NASCAR race at Darlington?

Unlike a typical race, the Toyota 500 will not have a qualifying race.

The starting lineup will be based on the final order of The Real Heroes 400 with an investment, by NASCAR:

Starting Positions 1-20: The top 20 finalists for The Real Heroes 400 will be reversed for the start of the Toyota 500.

Starting Positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finalists of The Real Heroes 400 will start from their final positions for the start of the Toyota 500; any new entries will be placed at the end of the field.

Ryan Preece, who finished 20th on Sunday, will be on pole for the Toyota 500 due to the investment. Ty Dillon, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney complete the top five for Wednesday's race.

%MINIFYHTML18ec7ec3c7d5443097c495c8713288ee15%%MINIFYHTML18ec7ec3c7d5443097c495c8713288ee16%

Initial NASCAR formation in Darlington