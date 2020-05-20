Home Sports NASCAR Darlington lineup: start order, pole for unrated Toyota 500

NASCAR Darlington lineup: start order, pole for unrated Toyota 500

After two months off the track, the NASCAR Cup Series finally returned on Sunday afternoon, a welcome sight for racing fans across the United States.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag at The Real Heroes 400, an event that took place without a fan at Darlington Raceway. Drivers will remain in the 1,366-mile oval for the Toyota 500 on Wednesday night (6 p.m. ET, FS1), which will also include only essential personnel.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

There were some initial concerns about how NASCAR could operate amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but the teams didn't encounter much trouble in their first race without fans outside of general discomfort.

"On the way to the race track, I'm like, 'Man, this could be a complete mess trying to hit the track when I get there,'" said Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers ( via Fox Sports). "I hit the track and everything is absolutely perfect.

"Upon arrival, the way it operated off the driveway, the amount of detail there was in all of that, I was a bit surprised."

It is far from an ideal setting, but NASCAR is back. Which drivers will be ready to handle the quick change?

Who won pole for the NASCAR race at Darlington?

Unlike a typical race, the Toyota 500 will not have a qualifying race.

The starting lineup will be based on the final order of The Real Heroes 400 with an investment, by NASCAR:

  • Starting Positions 1-20: The top 20 finalists for The Real Heroes 400 will be reversed for the start of the Toyota 500.
  • Starting Positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finalists of The Real Heroes 400 will start from their final positions for the start of the Toyota 500; any new entries will be placed at the end of the field.

Ryan Preece, who finished 20th on Sunday, will be on pole for the Toyota 500 due to the investment. Ty Dillon, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney complete the top five for Wednesday's race.

Initial NASCAR formation in Darlington

Pos. Driver Car No. Equipment
one Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
2 Ty dillon 13 Germain Racing
3 Joey Logano 22 Penske team
4 4 Clint bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske team
6 6 Ryan Newman 6 6 Roush Fenway Racing
7 7 Matt DiBenedetto twenty-one Wood Brothers Racing
8 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske team
9 9 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
eleven Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
12 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
13 Erik jones twenty Joe Gibbs Racing
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
fifteen Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
sixteen Denny Hamlin eleven Joe Gibbs Racing
17 Chase elliott 9 9 Hendrick Motorsports
18 years Kurt Busch one Chip Ganassi Racing
19 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
twenty Kevin Harvick 4 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
twenty-one Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
2. 3 Michael McDowell 3. 4 Front Row Motorsports
24 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
25 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
26 Kyle busch 18 years Joe Gibbs Racing
27 Brennan Poole fifteen Premium motor sports
28 Gray gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing
29 JJ Yeley 77 Spire Motorsports
30 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
31 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
32 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
33 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports
3. 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
35 Quin Houff 00 Starcom Racing
36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
37 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
38 BJ McLeod 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports
39 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing

