NASCAR Darlington: Chase Elliott abandons Kyle Busch after late spin

Chase Elliott showed Kyle Busch exactly what he thought of Busch that made him turn late in the Toyota 500 on Wednesday in Darlington.

The two were running for the lead with Denny Hamlin when Busch ventured down the track and placed the right front of his car in the left rear of the Elliott machine. Car No. 9 soon slipped into the retaining wall.

TOYOTA 500 LINE: live updates, results

Elliott was not injured, but was injured. When Busch returned during the following precautionary period, Elliott gave a finger salute:

Elliott's crew chief Alan Gustafson had an expletive conversation with Busch after the race. Gustafson was Busch's crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports.

Busch told FS1 after the race was called in the rain (Amíln was declared the winner) that he was trying to get between Elliott and Kevin Harvick and made a mistake of speed and distance. He said it was "a bad mistake,quot; on his part.

"I miscalculated it, I made a mistake and cut the 9 there and hit it against the wall," Busch said. "I hate him for him and his boys. I have too many friends there on that team to do something like that on purpose. I've run with Chase since I was a kid and never had a problem with him."

"They are upset, they are angry. I'm not just going to fix it and we'll have ice cream tomorrow," Busch said irritably when Matt Yocum pressed him on whether Gustafson believed Busch's explanation.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass reported that NASCAR will not fine Elliott for his gesture of not immediately going to the ambulance that would take him to the attention center.