NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Toyota 500

The NASCAR Cup Series finally returned from a two-month hiatus on Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, and the action will continue in Darlington on Wednesday with the Toyota 500.

Kevin Harvick won Sunday's race on "the track that can't be tamed,quot; and will start in the middle of the pack at position 20. Ryan Preece, who finished 20th in the Real Heroes 400, will start on pole for the Toyota 500. .

Any questions about how NASCAR could operate in a fan-free environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic was dispelled on Sunday. The teams were still able to do their jobs while maintaining social distancing procedures and fans could enjoy the race from the safety of their homes.

The only thing that could derail Wednesday's race is the weather; According to weather.com, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in the Darlington, South Carolina area on Wednesday night.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights lap by lap for Wednesday's NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway. Follow the results of the Toyota 500 below.

MORE: Watch Tonight's Darlington Race Live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights of Toyota 500

5:38 p.m. – It has been raining from time to time in Darlington, but there is hope that things will clear up soon.

(The race begins at 6 p.m. ET)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The original start time for Wednesday's race at Darlington was 7:30 p.m. ET, but NASCAR officials moved him until 6 p.m. due to the threat of bad weather. The race will pass at 7 p.m. ET Thursday if it is postponed.

MORE: Latest Weather Updates for Darlington

Initial NASCAR formation in Darlington

Here is the complete starting lineup: