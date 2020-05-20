NASA's chief human spaceflight has just stepped down, and the timing couldn't be worse

On Tuesday, NASA announced that its chief human space flight had resigned from the space agency. The timing of Doug Loverro's departure is dire, as NASA's first human launch in nearly nine years will occur in just eight days.

The space agency offered a bland statement about Loverro's resignation as Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) at NASA.

"Associate Administrator for Exploration and Human Operations Doug Loverro resigned from his position as of Monday, May 18," the statement said. "Loverro was launched this year and has made significant progress in his time at NASA. His leadership of HEO has brought us closer to achieving our goal of landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024. Loverro has dedicated plus more than four decades of his life serving our country, and we thank him for his service and contributions to the agency. "

Loverro's resignation triggered a storm of speculation after it was announced. He was to chair a Flight Readiness Review meeting on Thursday to officially clear SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft for the first human flight to the International Space Station. The final decision to go or not to go on that mission was to be yours. That release is currently slated for May 27.

Not related to Crew Dragon

However, his departure does not appear to be directly related to his work on Crew Dragon. Rather, it appears to stem from the recent process during which NASA selected three bids, led by Blue Origin, Dynetics and SpaceX, from among five bidders. In an email sent to human exploration personnel at NASA on Tuesday, Loverro admitted that he made a mistake earlier this year.

"Our mission is certainly not easy, even for the faint of heart, and risk taking is part of the job description," Loverro wrote. "The risks we take, be they technical, political or personal, have potential consequences if we misjudge them. I took that risk earlier in the year because I felt it was necessary to fulfill our mission. Now, in the rest of the time, it is clear that I made a mistake in that choice for which only I must bear the consequences. And therefore, it is with a very, very heavy heart that I am writing to you today to let you know that I have effectively quit NASA May 18, 2020. "

Sources at NASA headquarters, where Loverro was generally loved and respected, were devastated on Tuesday by the news. Loverro arrived at NASA just half a year ago, replacing NASA's former chief of human space flight, Bill Gerstenmaier, who was moving too slow on the agency's Artemis Moon plan. Loverro is fully committed to the space agency's goal of landing humans on the Moon by 2024.

In its statement, NASA said that former astronaut Ken Bowersox would fulfill the role of Loverro.

"Effective immediately, Ken Bowersox will serve as the interim associate administrator for HEO. Bowersox, currently a deputy associate administrator for HEO, is a retired US naval aviator with more than two decades of experience with NASA," the statement said. "He is an accomplished astronaut and veteran of five space shuttle missions and a commander on the International Space Station. Bowersox has previously led HEO in a time of transition, and NASA has adequate leadership to continue progressing in Artemis and Commercial Crew Programs. "

Loverro's resignation surprised almost everyone. Wayne Hale, who chairs a NASA advisory committee that hosted Loverro last week, said he didn't see this coming. But Hale expressed his confidence in Bowersox. "Ken Bowersox is fully capable of chairing a Flight Readiness Review," Hale told Up News Info. "His experience and judgment make him exceptionally well placed to act at this critical moment."