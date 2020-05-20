NASA will pay you for spending 8 months locked in a simulation of Mars – BGR

NASA is recruiting volunteers to spend eight months locked in a simulated spacecraft on its way to Mars.

Participants will be studied throughout their ordeal as scientists determine how long-distance space flight affects the human body and mind.

The volunteers will be paid, although NASA keeps the exact amount of dollars secret.

Humans are headed for Mars. We don't know exactly when that will happen, but NASA and other space agencies around the world are already preparing for that eventuality. It will be a long journey, and one of the big questions is how well humans will deal with being locked in a small spaceship for months.

To that end, NASA wants to hire a handful of suitable humans to spend eight months locked up in a small simulated spacecraft. The experiment will take place in Moscow, Russia, and follows a similar experiment in which a team of six people spent four months in the same confined rooms.

The experiment will not be social isolation as many of us are dealing with right now, or at least not total social isolation. Crew members are expected to remain inside the fake spacecraft for the entire eight months so that scientists can study the effects of such long confinement on the human body.

You may be wondering why all this is necessary, especially when NASA has already sent humans to the International Space Station for many months. The answer is quite simple: the International Space Station is probably bigger than you think.

With multiple modules and areas for recreation, downtime, and, of course, science, there's plenty to do when you send it to the ISS. The first travelers to venture to Mars will experience something completely different. They won't be locked in their seats for eight months, but they certainly won't have the kind of freedom that ISS astronauts enjoy.

NASA's requirements to participate in the study are as follows:

NASA is looking for highly motivated American citizens who are between the ages of 30 and 55 and who are fluent in Russian and English. The requirements are: M.S., PhD., M.D. o completion of military officer training. Participants with a bachelor's degree and certain other qualifications (for example, relevant additional education, military or professional experience) may also be acceptable candidates.

Those requirements will eliminate many of us, but NASA will surely find the right people for the concert. When it comes to compensation, NASA is somewhat vague in the details, but it promises "different levels of compensation depending on whether or not you are associated with NASA or whether you are a NASA employee or contractor." I'm not entirely sure why that would be important, but there you have it.

Participants in a four-month study on isolation. Image Source: ESA