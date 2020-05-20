Napa County Prepares for Expansion of COVID-19 Reopens to Include Restaurants and Schools for Dinner – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – Health officials announced Tuesday night that the state has given them approval to lift COVID-19 restrictions, including shopping malls, restaurants, and schools.

Exchanges, residential cleaning and maintenance services, open-air museums and other retail stores were also included, but wineries will remain closed. Businesses can open immediately, while schools can open June 1. All reopens must obey local restrictions on social distancing.

"It is not a lower standard," Belia Ramos County Supervisor said during an online meeting Tuesday. "It is a different standard."

The changes come after county officials told their state counterparts that they meet the state criteria for an expanded reopening.

in stage two of a four-stage process.

Wineries and tasting rooms cannot open at this time, county officials said. Conversely, wineries and tasting rooms may be opened when the county moves to Phase Three.

Companies must also post an industry-specific state checklist at their workplace. The checklist is intended to show that the company has reduced the risk of spreading COVID-19 and is open.

They should also put up signs at the entrance the way they want customers to maintain social distance.