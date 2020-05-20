Napa County Announces Move to Expanded Stage 2 Reopening; Wineries not included – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – Napa County officials announced Tuesday that the state will allow additional businesses and services to open with modifications immediately, including restaurants and shopping malls, but not including warehouses.

With the announcement, the county becomes the first region in the Bay Area to move toward the expanded Stage 2 reopening since the state shelter order for the coronavirus pandemic was issued.

According to a press release released by the county, California health officials approved the Napa County self-assessment that the county meets the state's preparedness criteria, a requirement for any county requesting to gradually open businesses and services. additional under California's expanded Stage 2 reopening process.

State approval allows the opening of the following Napa County businesses and services:

Target retail, including shopping malls and exchange meetings

Dining restaurants (other services, such as bars or play areas, are not allowed in Stage 2)

Schools with modifications

Schools will be eligible to reopen June 1, according to the announcement.

The State Recovery Roadmap does not allow the opening of wineries and tasting rooms at this time. Currently, the state of California lists them as eligible for reopening when California moves to Stage 3 of the statewide gradual reopening process.

Additional businesses that will remain closed include salons, tattoo parlors, entertainment venues such as movie theaters, sports stadiums, and concert halls and nightclubs.

Those Napa County businesses must, at a minimum, comply with California standards to reopen their doors, and may follow best management practices that exceed state standards.

In addition to meeting state standards, Napa County requires businesses to reopen to:

Post the state's industry-specific checklist in the workplace to show customers and employees that the establishment has reduced risk and is open for business.

Prepare and post signs of your social distancing protocol at the entrance of each location

Companies are encouraged to work with their local Chamber of Commerce or industry group to answer questions about protocols and modifications.

Napa County's current shelter order remains in effect, requiring residents to shelter-in-residence unless engaged in activities permitted by the order. Most people are required to cover their faces when they are in business or workplaces and interact with anyone where six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

The face covering requirement provides for certain exclusions and exceptions, such as for children under the age of two and people with difficulty breathing.