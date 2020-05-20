Mystery solved: here's who's behind Jennifer Lopez in that selfie

The mystery has been solved!

Jennifer Lopez Fans have been frantic about her Instagram selfie after seeing a man in the background of her photo. And E! News has now learned the identity of the man in question! That's right, a source tells E! News that López's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, I was on a Zoom call at the exact moment I was taking the now infamous photo. So the face in Lopez's photo is actually the man Rodriguez was with on his Zoom call.

"Their office is attached to a gym and is curtained from their office space," adds a source close to the couple. "When they are zooming, they project it onto a big screen."

"If you look closely, you can see Alex's arm in a navy shirt. He is sitting in front of his desk, with the big screen, so the image of the person you are seeing is who is on his Zoom call." inside information continues. "That man was covering his mouth with his hand."