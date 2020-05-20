MTV Cribs will go inside the houses of the footballers for the series Lockdown – Up News Info

MTV International is adapting its iconic Cots It marks the era of the running of the bulls, with a special series that enters the houses of famous soccer players.

MTV International Partners with Otro Studios to Make Four-Part Series , in which stars like Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard and Arsenal defender David Luiz open their homes.

The footballers were sent high-spec iPhones on a portable camera platform to capture the images, and they were guided by a remote producer who watched the broadcast through video calling technology.

Andreas Pereira, Axel Witsel and FIFA Women's Player of the Year 2017 Lieke Martens are also among those participating in the series, which will air on MTV International in 180 countries starting June 1.

Craig Orr, vice president of commissioning and development for MTV International, said: "MTV cribs It's still one of the most iconic shows in MTV history, and while fans miss out on sports at home and are looking for ideas to keep fit, we've asked some of our soccer favorites to shed light on their workout routines. stay at home ".

MTV cribs: footballers stay at home It was commissioned by Kerry Taylor and Orr. The series will be produced by Matt Wilkinson for Otro Studios.