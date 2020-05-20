Mother Bear, Vehicle of the Looting Couple of 3 Cubs during a getaway in the Smoky Mountains – Up News Info Tampa

– A couple's vacation in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when a mother bear and her three cubs broke into their vehicle.

Haley Gray and her husband were in Gatlinburg on Friday when they discovered that four bears were inside their vehicle. "There was probably a little over a thousand pounds of bears in our car," he told WKRN. "Just playing around, trying to find food."

Haley and her husband have visited the Smokies several times and are aware of the necessary steps to avoid encounters with bears. They even had their vehicle, car seats, and everything, detailed before their vacation to remove any traces of food.

Gray and her husband tried to chase the bears away by screaming and triggering the car alarm. They also called the police for help.

"When the police officer got there, he laughed a little," he said. "And he said that since the coronavirus and everything started to open up again, they were used to not seeing people, so they've had a free reign around here, and now we get one of these calls almost every day, sometimes more than once a day."

After 45 minutes, the mother bear and her cubs walked away. The images taken later show significant damage to the vehicle, both outside and inside.