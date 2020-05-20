Monterey COVID-19 test site temporarily closes after running out of supplies – Up News Info San Francisco

MONTEREY (Up News Info SF) – The coronavirus testing site at Monterey Peninsula College will be closed Thursday because it has run out of supplies, Monterey County officials said Wednesday.

Due to the strong community response, supplies have been depleted at the Fremont Street campus in Monterey, county officials said Wednesday night.

They said they hope to reopen the test site next week, but residents are encouraged to check the website for updates and a schedule for the next few days.

