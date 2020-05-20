Minnesota restaurants and bars will learn "four pillars,quot; reopening guidelines on Wednesday – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota restaurant owners are stocking up supplies in anticipation of new reopening guidelines to be revealed Wednesday.

Up News Info has learned that those guidelines will focus on "four pillars," according to Hospitality Minnesota: sanitation, personal hygiene, social distancing, and health / personal protection assessment.

After more than two months of just picking up and delivering on the sidewalk, restaurants like The Pointe Grill and Bar are eager to welcome returning diners. Ryan Bartlett is the owner.

READ MORE: Bars and restaurants prepare for potential June 1 Reopening

"We are ready to make reservations online, we are ready for social distancing, and we are ready with disinfectant, we are ready with, you know, face masks," Bartlett said.

He is part of a coalition of restaurants in Prior Lake that sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz last month, describing how they plan to protect staff and customers. But you are still concerned about unknown requirements that could be announced, such as the possible need for glass barriers, which you do not yet have.

"If we get approval to open on June 1, but it will still take us three weeks to get something (like glass barriers), we are still behind," Bartlett said.

Since mid-April, Hospitality Minnesota has been advising Walz and other state leaders on how to safely reopen restaurants, relying on methods used in other states that have previously opened, as well as national guidance from organizations such as the National Association. of Restaurants.

%MINIFYHTMLb99135ca979c5d707cb21dae7190245417%%MINIFYHTMLb99135ca979c5d707cb21dae7190245418%

Hospitality Minnesota Executive Director Liz Rammer said her organization, along with other groups, has been meeting weekly at round tables with state agencies to help with Minnesota's reopening plan.

"It is truly a collective of the two best practices, as well as giving operators the ability to customize based on their location and how it will work best for their employees and their culture," Rammer said.

Right before the shutdown, the hotel industry was already making adjustments to keep people safe, according to Rammer. Up News Info reported on restaurants that were increasing disinfection and that staff were wearing gloves in early March when the pandemic began to intensify.

READ MORE: Are restaurants responsible if customers and staff obtain COVID-19?

The question in the future is how the new regulations will be enforced.

"I think it is now up to the state to go back and really inform the industry of what the 'duties' will be and what the 'duties' will be in all of this," Rammer said.

Some cities are taking matters into their own hands. Lakeville announced that it will temporarily expand self-service and self-service services for restaurants, and will also allow them to add outdoor patio seating.

Lakeville City Council member Luke Hellier shared a statement Tuesday that noted: "Temporary outdoor use can occur in parking areas or green space areas without the need for variation."

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.