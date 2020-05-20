Mindy Kaling reveals that she is co-writing the script for Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon will soon reprise Elle Woods' iconic role in Legally blonde 3, and now a good friend of Witherspoon's has signed up to co-write the script. The office and The Mindy project star Mindy Kaling – who co-starred with Witherspoon in A wrinkle in time – Will write the script for the new movie along with Emmy winner Dan Goor.

Witherspoon posted his approval on Instagram for Kaling to join the project. She shared two photos side by side: one was from Witherspoon as Elle Woods and the other was from Kaling disguised as the character.

“Great news alert !! Some things are meant to be! "I'm SO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3!" This is #ElleWoodsApproved! 💯 "wrote Witherspoon.

Kaling also posted the news on Instagram, writing that he could finally put his Elle Woods fan fiction to good use. Kaling added that the Legally Blonde the character is "so iconic, proving that you can be feminine and smart at the same time. Bend and break people!

During her career, Kaling has often been a writer on the projects she has starred in, such as The office and The Mindy Project. Goor is a successful writer who has worked for The Daily Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brienand Parks and Recreation. He is also a co-creator and writer of Brooklyn nine nine.

Witherspoon first starred in Elle Woods in the original. Legally Blonde in 2001, and she followed that performance in 2003 with the sequel Legally Blonde 2: red, white and blonde. The third movie was first announced in the summer of 2018 after Witherspoon joked that "they were definitely talking about it."

The Oscar winner said that the theme of the first two films has been about women who are misunderstood, and while things have changed, not much has changed. Witherspoon said he loves playing Elle Woods, and if fans want him to return to the role a third time, he will.

Ad

The original film's writers, Kirsten "Kiwi,quot; Smith and Karen McCullah, were supposed to write the third film. However, according to Deadline, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor join the project to give a "new twist,quot; to the character.



Post views:

0 0