Millions of Americans to receive stimulus money through prepaid cards – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Treasury Department officials say approximately 4 million Americans will soon receive their stimulus payments from the government through a prepaid debit card.

The cards are mailed to people who have not provided their bank information to the IRS, such as low-income households without bank accounts or taxpayers who generally do not receive a tax refund through direct deposit.

Although 140 million Americans have received stimulus payments since the IRS began sending coronavirus relief checks in mid-April, another 10 million taxpayers are still waiting for the funds.

